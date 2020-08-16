‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Video Spoilers: Quinn Lauds Shauna’s Marriage Over Brooke Who Declares ‘It Is A Sham!’

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers video tease that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will throw her weight around. Now that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is no longer a member of her family, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep it that way.

Brooke’s Heartbreaking Question

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) broke Brooke’s heart when he announced the shocking news that he and Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) got married while they were in Las Vegas. Brooke was devastated because she and Ridge were on the brink of getting back together.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dish that on Wednesday, August 19, Ridge will seek out his now ex-wife and offer her a sincere apology. However, Brooke will have a pressing question for the dressmaker.

“How could you marry Shauna?” she asks him. Ridge may not have the answers that she’s looking for. As seen in the image below, she feels that the former Vegas showgirl finally beat her because she now wears the designer’s ring.

Did you ever think you would hear Brooke say that? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/592GH1a9YL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2020

Shauna Frets

Shauna feels guilty for making sure that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) filed the divorce docs. She knows that had it not been for the deception, she and Ridge would not be legally married. She turns to her best friend as she tries to process what they did. As seen in the image below, they talk about the wedding and how they gave the divorce instructions to Carter by text message.

“I’m Mrs. Ridge Forrester and it’s all based on a lie,” Shauna laments. She knows that Ridge would have never voluntarily filed the divorce paperwork.

“If Ridge only knew…” Shauna says before Quinn interrupts her.

“He will never know, and neither will Brooke,” Quinn shushes her friend. She will do anything to protect the new marriage, per the latest spoilers. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that the designer hates Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and it appears as if Quinn will use Bill and Brooke’s connection to her advantage in her latest scheme.

On today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna fills Quinn in on all the details of her wedding ceremony with Ridge. pic.twitter.com/fgkgzacWpa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 13, 2020

The Last Word

On Monday and Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Quinn will face off. Brooke will confront Quinn and tell her exactly what she thinks of Ridge and Shauna’s vows. As seen in the below video, she doesn’t hold back.

“It is a sham.”

However, Quinn knows that this time around, she has the upper hand. Shauna and the dressmaker are legally married and her best friend, therefore, has a better claim on the dressmaker.

“Ridge is moving on with Shauna. There is nothing you can do about it,” Quinn and lauds Shauna’s marriage over her opponent. But as fans of the soap opera know, Brooke doesn’t give up that easily and has the last word.

“The truth will come out. I’m going to make sure of it,” she vows to Quinn.

The promo promises some heated moments as the fallout from the wedding continues.