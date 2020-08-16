Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Lithe Body In Red Swimsuit Covered With Cutouts

Nastia greeted the weekend with a gorgeous bedroom selfie.

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin kicked off the weekend by modeling a unique bathing suit that was a winner with many of her Instagram followers. The 30-year-old former gymnast has become a major fashion influencer on the social media platform, and the apparel that she poses in always looks amazing on her lissome figure.

Nastia’s latest look was no exception. She wore a one-piece from the swimwear brand Gigi C Bikinis, as indicated by one of the tags that she added to her post. The garment had a halter silhouette and a deep V-neck that revealed a hint of cleavage. The plunging neckline almost reached Nastia’s navel. A thin cord ran across the bust to keep the opening from revealing too much, and it also ensured a snug fit.

The swimsuit’s leg openings rose high to expose Nastia’s hipbones. The shape elongated her legs and showcased her trim, toned thighs. Small peekaboo cutouts in graphic shapes were a distinctive touch. A series of laser-cut triangles and ovals formed a circle over her stomach.

Nastia accessorized her look with a pair of chic shades that had silver frames with a brow bar. The lenses were dark and rounded. Her jewelry included a pendant necklace with a medallion that looked like a sunburst. Her blond bob with bangs was sleek and straight.

She posed inside of her bedroom, where she snapped a selfie in front of a round large mirror over a dresser. A glass vase full of water and white roses sat on top of the dresser, and the rest of the decor in her room was the same crisp color as the flower’s large blossoms.

Nastia’s photo was enthusiastically received by her Instagram followers. It has amassed over 20,000 likes thus far, and her fans also lavished the gymnast with praise in the comments section.

“Truly beautiful portrait of you,” read one response to her post.

“Hi there yourself Nastia, as fine as aged wine!!!” another message read.

“Great suit, but tan lines from hell!” a third person chimed in.

“Dang girl! High fashion look!” remarked a fourth commenter.

While Nastia has been rocking a lot of swimwear in her social media snapshots as of late, she also occasionally shows off her sporty side by wearing athletic ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Olympic champion demonstrated her flexibility in a photo that found her modeling a pair of black leggings and a crop top with sheer sleeves. She revealed that she was sore for a week after doing a leg hold and leaning back to support herself on a windowsill.