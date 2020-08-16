Padma Lakshmi, 49, Shows Off Incredible Body In Red Bikini While Lounging On A Unicorn-Shaped Float

Padma's video was a whole summer mood.

Padma Lakshmi flaunted her amazing bikini body in the magical video that she shared with her Instagram followers on Saturday. The 49-year-old host of the Hulu series Taste the Nation also gave her fans a small taste of what a relaxing summer day looks like for her in the brief clip.

Padma’s dark hair was soaking wet, so she looked both hot and cool as she floated around in her pool. The mother-of-one put her washboard stomach on display in a bright red string bikini. Her top had a classic silhouette with sliding triangle cups that showcased her ample cleavage. Her bottoms had cord ties on the sides, which she secured in bows that were pulled down low on her hips.

The Top Chef host was stretched out on a large float shaped like a unicorn. The whimsical inflatable raft had a rainbow-colored mane and tail. Its neck was long, and Padma had her head propped up against it. The body of the mythical creature wasn’t quite long enough for her to fit every inch of her shapely legs on it, so her feet dangled off the end beside the curled tail. She had her legs crossed at the knees and her arms spread out so that they followed the curve of the front of the raft.

The floating lounger was shown spinning around fast at the beginning of the video, but the rest of the clip was significantly slowed down. Padma closed her eyes at first, and she looked positively blissful and radiant as the golden light from a setting sun lit up her face. When she opened her eyes, she kept them glued to the camera by slowly turning her neck as she continued to move across the water.

The musical accompaniment Padma chose for her upload was The Isley Brothers cover of “Summer Breeze.” In her caption, she revealed that it’s her favorite version of the timeless tune originally recorded by Seals and Crofts.

Padma’s Instagram followers were fans of her summer vibe, as well as her breathtaking natural beauty.

“Head exploding, phone battery overheating. All good. You’re so beautiful,” read one response to her post.

“Girl! You are cooler than a fan!!!!” another fan wrote in the comments section.

“You’re a dish, in the kitchen and in the pool!!” a third devotee enthused.

“I’m not sure if I want to be you, or if I want to marry you. Either way, I’m so grateful for the positive energy and influence you put into this world,” a fourth message read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Padma also rocked a bikini in a video that saw her using a net to catch a creature that wasn’t quite as mystical as a unicorn: a large blue crab.