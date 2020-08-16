Kelsea Ballerini Looks Hot In Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots While Hanging At The Drive-In

Country music cutie Kelsea Ballerini took to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. She flaunted her curves while showing off her casual side for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Kelsea looked smoking hot as she sported a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and emphasized her long, lean legs and curvy hips in the process.

She teamed the bottoms with a white t-shirt that knotted in the front and allowed fans to get a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs. She accessorized the style with a long sweater and fell behind her knees and a pair of white cowboy boots.

Kelsea stood in front of the drive-in screen with cars lined up behind her for the shot. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she held a drink in her hand. She tilted her head to the side and gave a flirty smile into the camera. Some green grass and a blue sky were also visible. She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face and twisted into a messy bun using a red Scrunchi.

Kelsea currently boasts more than 2.1 million followers on her social media account. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their love for the singer’s latest post by clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first 34 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Just had the sudden realization that I don’t know if I’ve ever actually been to a drive in,” one follower stated.

“Your outfit is amazing!!” declared another fan.

“You’re a beauty! So thankful for your phenomenal album,” a third social media user wrote.

“You should do a drive in concert!” a fourth person suggested.

The country star’s fans have gotten used to seeing her rock stylish ensembles in her online pics. She’s been photographed posing in sexy bathing suits, stunning dresses, and ripped jeans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea recently piqued the attention of her followers when she sported a bright neon orange bikini by the pool in a throwback snap from a trip to Mykonos, Greece. That post also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. It’s racked up more than 97,000 likes and over 700 comments to date.