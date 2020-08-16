Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Toned Bod In Tight Minidress

Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram feed today to share a hot new two-part photo series of herself in a tight minidress. The white ensemble conformed to her curves and flattered her curvy figure.

In the first part of the series, Tammy posed with her back angled towards the camera. She glanced over her right shoulder and gave a sultry pout with her lips parted. The dress had a low back that was decorated in thin criss-crossing straps, and also featured gathered accents that called attention to her round booty. There were more of the same gathered seams along her hips, and the long ties fell down her lower back onto her derrière.

Tammy wore her hair up in a couple of high pigtails and left most of her locks down and brushed behind her shoulders. She held a small bag in her right hand and her facial piercing glittered in the light.

She appeared to be posing in front of a white garage with a vehicle beside her, and the garage had a small black light that was lit up even though it was daytime. The location of the photoshoot seemed to indicate it was an impromptu shoot, and Tammy did a great job of showing her playful personality.

The photo was taken on a sunny day and the bright sunlight left her back and her hair glowing.

In the second snap, Tammy showed off the front of her dress. It had halter-style straps and a high neckline and she opted to go braless. She gazed directly at the camera with another flirty smile and appeared to be having a great day.

She tagged a PR person, @iamgia in the post. She also revealed that the bag she held was from Jacquemus.

The update has received over 215,400 likes so far with her fans packing the comments section with their many compliments.

“OMG I CANNNTT,” raved an admirer.

“Omg so obsessed!!!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“GOOOOOSH you are unreal,” gushed a third supporter.

“Woahhh get ittttt,” wrote another follower.

Tammy also captivated her fans’ attention a couple of days ago and rocked another ensemble. That time, it was a spandex top and bottoms, the latter looked like booty shorts. Her top had long sleeves and a low v-neckline that left her cleavage on show. She struck a couple of similar poses on a light pink couch and exuded flirty vibes. She wore her hair up in a high slick bun and accessorized with small charm earrings.