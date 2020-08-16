Katya Elise Henry Pops Her Booty In A Skintight Dress

Katya Elise Henry took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 13, to share a seductive update with her 7.6 million followers. The fitness model posed in a hip-hugging dress that showcased all of her assets, much to the delight of her fans.

Though Katya did not tag the location of the image, she appeared to be in a kitchen. She stood in front of a countertop, which held a jar of Katya’s own brand of protein powder, along with a coffee cup. White cabinets and a microwave were on the wall. She placed her hands on the kitchen counter.

Katya stood with her back to the camera, which only served to emphasize her booty, which was the clear focal point of the photo. Her head was slightly tilted to the side, her eyes on her stove. She posed with a smile on her face, her pearly white teeth showing.

She wore a tawny brown frock that dipped to the middle of her back, showcasing her sun-kissed skin. She bent one arm at the elbow, showing off the black “love.” tattoo written above her elbow.

The main focus, of course, was on her derriere, which popped in the picture, due in part to Katya’s arched back.

Katya’s black locks were parted in the middle and were styled into a messy updo, several strands falling out of the bun. Two pieces hung down in front of her ears, framing her face.

Katya’s millions of followers couldn’t wait to shower her in compliments and praise in the comment section of the post. While many simply commented with rows of emoji, others left her lengthier messages.

Some fans couldn’t get over her ensemble.

“It’s the DRESS for meeee,” shared one, punctuating their message with two heart eye emoji.

“This dresssssss!!!” declared another social media user.

Others wanted to marry her.

“A whole wifey,” gushed a third fan, following up their comment with an engagement ring emoji.

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“Wow,” said a fourth follower, including a flame.

At the time of this writing, Katya’s upload hit more than 73,000 likes and racked up close to 400 comments.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Katya Elise Henry is no stranger to showing off her fit figure on Instagram. In fact, she regularly posts snapshots that showcase her hourglass physique. One of her most recent posts featured the model posing in a mint green, thong bikini that once again showcased her backside.