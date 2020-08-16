Valeria Mercado Sizzles In White Cut-Out Bikini At The Beach

Valeria Mercado heated up her Instagram feed today with a two-part bikini update. She rocked a cut-out top that called attention to her cleavage and struck a couple of poses at the beach.

In the first photo, she stood with her left leg crossed in front. She tilted her head to the side and parted her lips slightly in a sultry manner as the long dress shirt that she partially wore fell down her arms.

Her bikini top had thick straps and a u-shaped neckline. A hint of her underboob was visible through the cutout and her matching bottoms had straps that rested high on her hips. Her toned abs and legs were hard to miss in the sexy ensemble. She also revealed via a tag in the post that the swimwear was from Fashion Nova.

Behind her was a stretch of deserted beach and a chain-link fence — further behind that were small buildings.

Valeria sported her blond hair down and brushed in front of her shoulders, and her locks seemed to be blowing in the wind. Her natural locks are darker and curlier, so she may have been sporting a wig or had her hair straightened for the occasion. She accessorized with a yellow scarf that she tied around her head.

The skies were bright blue with not a cloud to be seen, and the bright sunlight emphasized Valeria’s tan.

In the second image, Valeria struck a pose on her knees and casually rested her hands on her head. She gazed down at the camera with a flirty pout and the low vantage point offered a close-up look at her figure.

The update has garnered over 14,900 likes since it was shared six hours ago. Her followers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“Wow this is a beautiful outfit choice,” complimented a devotee.

“Ahhh you’re the cutest,” gushed a second supporter.

“YESSS QUEEEEEEEEN YOU’RE A GLOWING GODDESS,” declared a third social media user.

“Just keep being beautiful and amazing,” encouraged another follower.

And in another multi-part photo series that she shared on Aug 7, Valeria rocked another flirty outfit. That time, the focal point was her sexy light tan skirt that featured large cutouts on the front of her thighs. The panels were woven together with criss-cross straps and offered a look at her legs and bare hips. She wore a white long-sleeved crop shirt that she left mostly unbuttoned and sported a peach scarf in her hair.