Bruna Rangel Lima Slays In Thong Bathing Suit On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima stunned her 4 million Instagram photos with her latest upload to the social media platform, which she shared on Friday, August 13. In her most recent image, the model posed in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that showcased her assets.

Bruna tagged the location of the post as Los Angeles, California, where it appeared to be a sunny day. She leaned against an open window, pushing the glass out with one hand, the other holding onto the ledge. A stack of books as tall as the frame sat nestled in the corner; she captioned the photo with a related pun.

Bruna fixed her sultry gaze directly on the camera lens, giving some serious bedroom eyes. Her mouth was slightly ajar, frozen in a seductive pose. She threw the look over her shoulder. She posed from the side, which only served to accentuate her hourglass figure. Bruna stood tall with one leg, while the other was bent at the knee, her foot touching her other calf.

The swimsuit straps circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff peeked through the criss-cross pattern of the suit. The bottoms were cut in a thong style, so that Bruna’s curvaceous booty was on display.

Bruna’s long hair was parted in the middle and appeared to be mostly brunette, save for the platinum strands that highlighted her face, giving her locks a two-toned look.

In the comment section of the post, Bruna’s fans couldn’t wait to shower the model with compliments and praise. While many chose to simply leave her rows of emoji, others wrote her lengthier messages.

“Why are you so beautiful,” asked one person rhetorically, including a red heart and two flame emoji.

“You’re very distracting,” commented another social media user.

“Princess,” shared a third, punctuating their message with a pink heart.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” wrote a fourth fan, following up their comment with three red hearts.

At the time of this writing, Bruna’s latest update hit close to 47,000 likes and racked up more than 400 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, just yesterday, Bruna Rangel Lima shared another picture of herself in a thong swimsuit on Instagram. In that photo set, she modeled against a wall on a set of concrete stairs. She kneeled down in both pictures, drawing attention to her ample backside, which popped in the skimpy suit. Once again, her loyal fans double-tapped the slideshow more than 76,000 times. It also received more than 600 comments.