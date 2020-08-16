Anna Katharina Soaks Up Some Sun In A Flattering Nude Bikini On Instagram

Anna looked stunning in the swimwear.

Gorgeous model Anna Katharina treated her followers to a spicy new Instagram photo on Saturday afternoon. She put all of her curves in the spotlight as she revealed in the caption of the post that she can only “survive” the hot tub for about five minutes.

In the sexy shot, Anna looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy nude bikini. The teeny top was cut low to expose her abundant cleavage, as well as a bit of sideboob. The small straps also highlighted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as the accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were on full display in the ensemble as well.

Anna posed knee-deep in a swimming pool. She had one knee bent and her hip pushed out slightly as she arched her back. She rested one hand at her side as the other one tugged on her bottoms. She had her shoulders back and her chest out while she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. Some flowers and sunlight green foliage could be seen in the background.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in loose strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers showed up to support the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“What an absolute beauty!” one follower stated.

“You would look good wearing a paper bag!!!” another wrote.

“This photo is giving me life. You are everything. Body goals and inspo all the way my love,” a third comment read.

“You have a dream body,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her insane curves online. She’s often photographed rocking sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skintight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a teeny yellow bikini with thin spaghetti straps as she wore a seductive expression on her face. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 26,000 likes and over 430 comments.