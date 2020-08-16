Cardi B Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Bandanna Mini Dress In New Instagram Pic

Cardi B took to her Instagram page today to share a new, two-part photo set of herself in a colorful bandanna mini dress. Her hourglass figure was on show, and her hair and handbag were also hard to miss.

In the first snap, she stood in front of green shrubbery and crossed her right leg in front of the other. She held up her extremely long braid with her left hand and gazed up at the sky.

Her dress was made up of many different-colored bandannas, including bright pops of turquoise, pink, and purple. It had an off-the-shoulder cut with a low neckline that put her cleavage on show. She accessorized her look with a pair of white, strappy heels and held a matching handbag. The rapper rocked several pieces of jewelry, including silver hoop earrings and a charm necklace.

Cardi’s hair was slicked back into a low braided ponytail with a side part. There were also colorful bandannas woven into her long locks.

The photo was taken on a sidewalk or driveway on a sunny day, as the brush behind Cardi was well lit. However, she posed in the shade, and the diffused light made her skin look flawless.

In the second shot, Cardi stood with her back to the camera with her feet apart. She placed her left hand at the base of her ponytail and showed off the dress from the back. There was a bright lime green accent on the outfit that was eye-catching, and her braid reached all the way down to her ankles.

The popular update has racked up over 830,000 likes in the first hour since it was posted. Cardi’s admirers rushed to the comments section with their compliments.

“Save some looks for someone else god damn lol,” joked a supporter.

“Baby this fit is everything,” declared a second admirer.

“The baddest ever, your fav could neva,” raved a third devotee.

“It’s the way she gonna start another trend,” suggested another follower.

Cardi also showed off her figure in another social media post on July 22, that time opting for a bedazzled bikini. She posed on the edge of a geometric pool and sat with her knees bent slightly and her hand by her head. Her tiny top had sparkling straps that crisscrossed below her neck and left her cleavage on display. Her matching bottoms had the same dazzling straps, and she rocked a pair of wedge sandals with ankle straps.