Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Thank A Fan Who Previously Called Kate Middleton An ‘Anorexic Wrinkly Hoe’

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have recently made one of their new headline projects a bid against online toxicity, the duke and duchess appear to have encouraged and supported at least one Twitter user who made vile and bigoted remarks on social media, often directed at Kate Middleton.

According to The Sun, the Sussexes had contacted the fan, Dani Trin, confessing they were “so moved and happy” after she helped raise nearly $60,000 for Sussex-related charities.

However, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not do their due diligence behind researching Trin’s accounts before making the phone call, as a search would have revealed an ugly side behind the fundraiser.

That said, Trin has denied penning the tweets, even though they appeared under her account. In addition, all tweets have since been deleted after garnering attention from other royal fan accounts on social media.

Many of the messages showed a disdain for the royal family, particularly after the duke and duchess decided to leave the firm to pursue financial independence in California.

For example, one tweet demanded “abolish the monarchy.” Another called the institution “sh*t” and “toxic.”

However, one of the most common subjects of focus was the Duchess of Cambridge, who was often called a “Karen.” The mom-of-three was even brutally referred to as an “anorexic wrinkly hoe” in one particularly nasty tweet.

“That ugly horse-faced b*tch is just bitter she lives in a dead woman’s shadow,” read another, referencing Princess Diana.

Many of the statements also praised Meghan Markle by insulting other British women.

“#MeghanMarkle is not one of your little ugly a** British aristocratic vapid do-nothing b*tches,” claimed a third.

Paul Grover / Getty Images

The fact that the prince and his former Suits actress wife have associated with a troll is particularly disappointing considering Harry’s recent statements against the culture of hate in social media.

“Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,” he proclaimed in a recent op-ed to Fast Company.

“Companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online ­platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth,” he added.

The Sussex duo have recently been making headlines, due to both a recently released biography on the pair titled Finding Freedom in addition to news of their purchase of a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara.

However, one prominent journalist warned that the duke would need an “exit plan” and want to return home by the end of the year, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.