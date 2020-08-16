Chloe Saxon Proves Her Booty Is Not Photoshopped While Wearing A Skintight Black Dress

Chloe went skintight in the dress.

Curvaceous model Chloe Saxon shared another racy update with her Instagram fans on Saturday afternoon. She showed off her hourglass figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that her booty was not photoshopped, and included a video to prove it.

In the racy snaps, Chloe looked smoking hot as she sported a skintight black dress that laced down the sides. The garment featured thin straps that gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders. It also clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her cleavage.

The dress fit perfectly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips and round booty closely. It boasted a small slit in the back and emphasized her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling gold earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe stood in a hallway with her backside towards the camera. She pushed her booty out and had her hands placed on her hips. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. The second shot was similar, but featured her looking away from the camera. In the background of the pics an accent table and a vase filled with flowers could be seen.

She also posted a video of herself walking down the hallway as the lens stayed glued to her posterior while she swayed her hips back and forth with each step.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back and fell over her shoulder.

Chloe’s 821,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the upload by clicking the like button more than 9,500 times within the first nine hours after it went live to the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 200 messages.

“Chloe I can’t deal with you man,” one follower wrote.

“Breathtaking stunning beauty,” remarked another.

“Curvaceous attraction,” a third social media user declared.

“Looking like a million walking!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in scanty outfits online. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tight tops, and barely there lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a navy blue bathing suit with a daring cutout around the midsection. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.