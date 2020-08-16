’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paul and Karine Staehle Granted Dual Custody Of Son Pierre

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé stars Paul and Karine Staehle’s have had relationship issues for a long time, but now that they have a child together, there is a lot more at stake.

Two weeks ago, they documented their latest fight on their respective social media accounts, an argument that ended with Karine leaving their Kentucky home with their child. On Friday, In Touch reported that court documents they obtained indicate a judge granted both parents custody of 17-month-old Pierre, but their battle over who gets to keep their son permanently has not been decided.

The estranged couple, who appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs Before the 90 Days and The Other Way, were married in 2017. Their son was born on March 22, 2019, while the couple was living in Brazil.

TLC

They both have frequently used Instagram to call each other out or to air grievances about their marriage. Karine often uses the IG story feature, which disappears from a user’s profile after 24 hours. Paul shares updates on using both the post and stories features and has allowed fans to leave comments.

Before Paul went to court earlier this week, he shared a three-minute video tour of his home with his followers, showing off all of the things he previously bought for his family.

Whether he thought that would help his case is unknown, but his followers had plenty of unkind things to say about the video, although some were supportive.

” Its looks good Paul. It may be a little to late, but keep it up,” one follower commented on his post.

“I think it’s a cute house, perfect for a small family. Stay strong,” said another supportive fan.

Since he posted the house tour, Paul has been quiet on Instagram. All of the photos of his wife and their Pierre are still displayed on his page.

When Paul will be able to see his son again is unknown. Although a judge reportedly granted them dual temporary custody, the restraining order against them may keep them apart until a final ruling is made.

The restraining orders Paul and his estranged wife recently filed against each other were approved the day the temporary custody agreement was ordered.

According to In Touch, Paul is currently not allowed to have any contact with his child. The decision about who Pierre will permanently live with, and how visitation will be arranged will be decided at an upcoming date at a Kentucky courthouse.