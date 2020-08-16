Amanda Elise Lee Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skintight Athleisure Ensemble

Internet fitness model Amanda Elise Lee captivated thousand of fans on social media after she shared a revealing new snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 15. The bombshell posted the new content for her 12 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit with fans.

The 34-year-old Canadian was photographed outdoors as rows of palm trees filled the background behind her. Amanda took center stage in the frame as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera.

She posed next to a white car as she held up a beverage. She also shared a pout, propped her hips out, and directed her strong gaze toward the lens, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted to the left and cascaded down her back in slight waves. Still, her famous curvy figure captivated users most as she showed it off with a revealing ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a mint-colored top that featured a floral print and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The skintight garment’s plunging neckline drew attention to Amanda’s bust and revealed some cleavage. The number also displayed part of her midriff as it was cropped.

Amanda teamed the revealing top with a matching pair of shorts that also did not hide much of her curves. The bottoms were formfitting and flaunted her hips and backside, meanwhile, their high-rise cut highlighted her slim core.

She finished the look off with polished blue nails and a gold watch.

In the caption, the stunner asked her fans what their favorite snacks for road-trips are. She also revealed that her outfit was designed by Bo and Tee, an online clothing company.

The eye-catching update was instantly received with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 89,000 likes since going live earlier today. More than 800 fans also headed to the comments section and complimented Amanda on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“You always have beautiful clothes,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Cutest look ever,” added a second fan.

“Wow, this picture is so beautiful,” a third admirer admitted, following their kind words with a string of a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth individual asserted.

Amanda has taken to her social media account all season to post gorgeous shots of herself for fans. On August 12, she stunned fans after she shared a photo of herself in a cropped white tank top and blue sweatpants, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 149,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with fans.