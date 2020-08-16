Ashley Roberts Flaunts Her Figure In Strapless Gold Bikini & Sheer Robe To Serve Up ‘A Side Of Extra’

Ashley's golden hour shot was a big hit with her fans.

Ashley Roberts kept the bikini content coming on Saturday when she shared another gorgeous vacation photo on her Instagram page. The Pussycat Dolls member is enjoying a getaway in Turkey, and many of the pictures she’s taken during her trip have stunned her fans. Her latest snapshot was no exception, and the singer wasn’t too proud to admit that she was serving her social media followers “a side of EXTRA.”

Ashley, 38, was photographed posing on a beach bordering a forest. Using a geotag, she identified the location of her picture as the D Maris Bay resort located in Marmaris, Turkey. She also tagged Melissa Odabash, the designer of her luxurious bikini and coordinating cover-up.

Ashley’s two piece was constructed out of pale gold metallic stretch fabric. It included a strapless bandeau top with an elegant twist detail in the center front. The design gave the garment a low neckline that showcased Ashley’s ample cleavage.

Gold embellishments on her matching bottoms further elevated her look. The hardware cinched in the corners of the garment’s front panel to create a ruched effect. The sides sat high on Ashley’s hips, which elongated her toned legs. She finished her look with a gold robe crafted from gossamer fabric. Her shiny outfit complemented her shimmery blond hair, which was styled with a loose wave.

The former Strictly Come Dancing competitor looked confident and sultry as she posed beside the large knotted trunk of a pine tree with a few pine cones hanging from its branches. She placed her right hand on her hip and popped her right leg forward to rest her foot on the base of tree. Her left hand was also on the gnarled trunk. Ashley’s left foot was out-of-frame, but it was likely sinking in the damp sand that surrounded her. Her background included a pair of covered loungers shaded by towering pine trees.

Ashley’s saucy pose showcased her pert posterior and washboard stomach. Shadows created by the sunlight also helped to accentuate her defined abdominal muscles. In her caption, she revealed that her photo was taken during the flattering “golden hour,” which helped to bring out the warm tones in her glowing bronze skin.

The “Don’t Cha” hitmaker’s Instagram followers seemed to agree that she looked hot in her snapshot. The words “stunning” and “beautiful” made a number of appearances in the comments section of her post, and a few fans used a string of fire emoji to express their feelings about the singer.

“Perfection personified!!!!” gushed one admirer.

“You look like a Bond girl,” another person opined.

“Crazy hotness!!” a third message read.

“Our extra queen,” wrote a fourth devotee. “You look so gorgeous oh my lord!!”