Chanel West Coast Flaunts Booty In Pink Bikini On Instagram

Chanel West Coast appears to be enjoying the summer so far and has been posting manny swimsuit pics to her Instagram feed. And in her newest share from today, she showed off her bare booty in a pink bikini.

She stood in a well-manicured yard with a low wooden fence and short green shrubbery. She posed with her left leg propped out and her back angled towards the camera as she glanced towards the over her shoulder. She placed her left hand on her upper thigh and held a hose with her other hand — something she noted in the caption.

The brightest pop of color in the image was bright pink, as she rocked a bikini and wig in the same color. Moreover, the hose and small inflatable pool were also the girly hue, and the latter appeared to be filled with water.

The swimsuit she wore had a strapless top with large ruffled accents that decorated her arms and back. The fabric glimmered in the lighting, and her matching bottoms had a high-waisted fit. The revealing cut also left her derrière on show along with her toned legs.

Chanel’s wig was voluminous and her tight curls were brushed behind her shoulders. She gave a flirty pout and accessorized with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with dark lenses.

The photo was shot on a sunny day with clear skies, and a palm tree was visible behind the rapper.

The photographer, @kiyana.ray was tagged in the update.

Chanel’s followers appeared to enjoy the update and have liked the picture over 51,900 times since it went live six hours ago. Her adoring fans also packed the comments section with their positive reactions.

“Pink hair don’t care,” wrote a supporter.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“Not going as good as those plants apparently,” joked a second devotee.

“My Saturday is going a whole lot better now that you’re in it Chanel motherf*king West Coast,” raved a third social media user.

“Keep singing your heart out I love all your new songs,” encouraged another fan.

In addition, Chanel took to the platform to share another photo of herself during a podcast appearance. In this post from two days ago, she rocked a colorful graphic shirt and was photographed with a glass of wine in her hand. The top had a bold black neckline and featured many bright colors like green and orange. Chanel was also apparently mid-laugh with her eyes closed and accessorized simply with large hoop earrings.