Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Wears A Velvet Bodysuit While Stretching In A Leather Chair

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna sent the pulses of her 1.1 million Instagram followers racing after she posed in a sultry vintage-themed shot where she wore a revealing bodysuit while stretching in a retro leather chair.

The garment was a muted peach color, and the hue not only added to the 70s aesthetic to the shot, but also perfectly complemented both Lvovna’s porcelain skin and rich brown hair. The fabric appeared to be a crushed velvet, which again added to vintage ambiance of the photo in addition to adding a touch of luxuriousness to the ensemble.

The neckline was a trendy high-neck style, and the skintight nature of the ensemble expertly hugged the fitness trainer’s curves. The bodysuit ended once it hit her legs, exposing her hips and allowing her to flaunt the gains of her difficult workout routines.

Lvovna kept the rest of the look simple, appearing fresh faced and styling her brunette locks naturally so that her soft waves cascaded down past her shoulders. The setting for the photo was an old RV that was geo-tagged as in New Jersey. The RV was decorated in an orange and brown palette, which included two eye-catching leather chairs.

Lvovna posed by sitting in one of the two, leaning back stretching out one leg while bending the other. Her two arms rested on the sides of the chair, and she tilted her chin down slightly as she gave fans a smoldering look.

Fans went wild over the new shot, and awarded the post over 21,000 likes and around 240 glowing comments.

“Its soo crazy how pretty you are,” gushed one awestruck fan, further emphasizing the sentiment by adding two heart-eye emoji and a crying face.

“Best picture taken in New Jersey,” raved a second, taking note of the model’s location.

“You are just like a barbie doll,” added a third, along with both a red heart and fire symbol.

“Wow, how much perfection and beauty… you are a woman with so much heavenly beauty and sensuality,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a black heart, prayer hands, and a plethora of sparkle symbols.

This is far from the first time that Lvovna has wowed her fans with similarly sultry ensembles throughout the past month. Showing that she is her own best advertisement, the Russian bombshell recently dropped jaws after confessing she had gotten “sandy cheeks” while modeling a revealing neon green bikini at the beach. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the sizzling upload earned over 44,000 likes.