Liam Hemsworth Is Attempting To ‘Ignore’ Ex-Wife Miley Cyrus After Her New Song Seems To Shade Him

Miley Cyrus’s latest single “Midnight Sky” seemed to make a blatant dig at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. According to an exclusive from Hollywood Life, Hemsworth is “trying to ignore” the singer and her song.

The lyric in question, “nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes,” appears to be a direct reference to their lengthy romance, which first started when Cyrus was 16-years-old.

Some fans have suggested the lyric means she felt trapped or constrained when dating Hemsworth.

“Liam isn’t concerned one way or another over Miley’s new song but is sure it will be a hit like all her music. He knows the name of the game and understands that Miley’s form of expression is through her music,” said the source.

Continuing, the insider revealed that Hemsworth is trying to focus on his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and his career.

“They have a long history and spent a huge chunk of their lives together as a couple. That will never change and he knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship.”

Hollywood Life noted that the Hannah Montana alumna recently revealed she lost her virginity to Hemsworth, although she did not name him directly.

Another insider said Hemsworth is trying to “rise above” anything his ex-wife says or does at this point. He has moved on, grieved, and plans to focus solely on his future rather than getting caught up in things Cyrus says about him or their time together.

One source added that it has been easier for him to avoid the spotlight because he is in Australia, surrounded by friends and family, along with his new girlfriend.

According to the insider, they were both very “heartbroken” over the end of their relationship, but haven’t spoken to one another in a while.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 30-year-old actor is reportedly not giving Cyrus’s “current relationship” or “what music she’s putting out any thought.”

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Cyrus had opened up about quite a bit in a recent interview. She revealed that she no longer had much interest in starting a family or having children. If anything, she would adopt to assist the environment. The “Wrecking Ball” singer also said she was no longer looking for marriage, either.

Hemsworth and Cyrus finalized their divorce in January of this year. The 27-year-old is seemingly single for the first time in a while as she reportedly split from her latest boyfriend, Cody Simpson, recently.