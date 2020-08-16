Hannah Palmer Flashes Booty & Underboob In Revealing Blue Thong Bikini On Instagram: ‘View Baby’

Hannah looked like a total smokeshow in the two-piece.

Bikini model Hannah Palmer went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. She showcased her fantastic figure as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the stunning snaps, Hannah let it all hang out in a racy blue string bikini. The teeny top featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as her underboob.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and impressive abs. Fans also got a peek at her round booty and long, lean legs in the pics.

In the first photo, Hannah stood with her hip pushed out and one arm resting at her side. The other arm was lifted over her head as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the second shot, she posed with her backside toward the camera and her booty popped out. She bent one knee and hugged her arms in tightly to her chest as she looked over her shoulder. In the background of the pics, tons of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Hannah’s over 1.6 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 61,000 likes within the first seven hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 700 messages during that time.

“You look beautiful as ever girl love the photos,” one folloer gushed.

“I’m only looking at you LOL,” declared another.

“You are really beautiful you have a wonderful body and a sweet face but your eyes are unique you are a step above all,” a third comment read.

“Such a great, incredible, wonderful, perfect view,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing stunning bathing suits, tight workout gear, and skimpy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a skintight pink string bikini while posing on a jet ski on the water. That post also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 69,000 likes and over 740 comments to date.