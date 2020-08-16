Bru Luccas Leaves Little To The Imagination In Gold Chains & A Tiny Black Slingshot

Social media star Bru Luccas dropped the jaws of her 3.2 million Instagram followers after posting a sizzling double-post update where she wore the tiniest of black slingshot swimsuits.

Though one piece bathing suits are generally considered to be more modest than their bikini cousins, Luccas’s ensemble might prove the exception to the rule. The neckline was wildly revealing, and dipped low enough to showcase nearly all of her cleavage. The hem of the swimsuit was separated at the center of the bust, and a small piece of metal struggled to keep the two pieces together.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as sultry as the top. The leg cuts of the swimsuit extended all the way up past her belly button to end just under her bust, showing off an unbelievable amount of skin, especially throughout the torso. As a result, the Brazilian bombshell’s hips were on full display, leaving little of her hourglass shape unrevealed.

Though slingshots may be associated with the ’80s, Luccas’s kept things modern with chunky gold chains throughout the garment. For example, Luccas used one chain as a belt to cinch around her waist to further accentuate her curves. In addition, the chains served as shoulder straps for the ensemble.

Last but not least, a large peek-a-boo accent in the middle of the swimsuit revealed even more of her midriff, including her belly button.

Luccas accessorized with a pair of trendy round sunglasses and a black duster. Her hair was styled straight and sleek, and appeared windswept throughout the two pictures to add to the sultriness of the aesthetic.

In the first of the two pictures, Luccas appeared to have been captured mid-stride, shyly looking down despite her bold attire. In the second, Luccas still looked down at the ground, but this time offered fans a bright smile.

In her caption for the shot, the model asked her followers which picture they liked better, confessing she herself couldn’t “decide.”

Fans went wild over the new upload, awarding the post over 257,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

“Both,” quickly answered one fan to her query, further expressing his admiration with both a fire symbol and 100 percent emoji.

“Wow post 2-3 more,” begged a second.

“The hips don’t lie,” teased a third.

“We can’t decide either!” replied a fourth, concluding the comment with a fire emoji.

This is not the first time this week that Luccas has stunned her fans in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model recently sent pulses racing after modeling a mismatched bikini for an end-of-the-week treat.