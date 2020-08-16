Julie Chen Explains Her ‘Golden Rule’ Sign Off On ‘Big Brother 22’

Last Thursday saw the first live eviction of the summer on Big Brother All-Stars. As usual, longtime host Julie Chen narrated the show along the way, but it was her goodbye message at the end of the episode that had social media buzzing. The 50-year-old brought up the Golden Rule before saying goodnight, something she has never spoken before during her time on Big Brother.

“From outside the Big Brother All Stars house, I’m Julie Chen-Moonves, and remember the golden rule, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ Goodnight,” Julie said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, viewers took to Twitter and suggested she was taking a dig at Ellen DeGeneres who is currently under fire for allegedly being rude and condescending to those around her, especially at The Ellen Show. The week prior Julie uttered another odd phrase which sounded a lot like Ellen’s “Be kind to one another,” so fans were almost certain it was some shade-throwing.

Julie is now catching up with Entertainment Weekly and explained why she said what she did. She explained that it was an “outside of the game” message, meaning it had nothing to do with what was going on in the house and how the roommates treat one another.

CBS

“I mentioned the Golden Rule because I believe that of EVERYONE followed that principle we’d ALL be better off as a society, as a nation, as a world,” Julie admitted. “I chose to close with those words because Black Lives Matter and now is the time to speak up. If the number of Black lives that have been taken happened to people of your heritage, you would be saying (fill-in-the-blank) Lives Matter! It’s my faith in God that is getting me through these uncertain times. We CAN be better. Why not try? It can’t hurt. It can only help. Most of all, it’ll help the person who rises to the occasion.”

She also tied the Golden Rule comment to wearing a mask during the pandemic. Julie noted that somehow sporting or not sporting a face covering has become a political statement when that’s not what it should be at all. She also clarified she did not wear a mask during the live show because she has to talk a lot and said the threat of contracting or spreading COVID-19 is low since she is social distancing on set and the evicted houseguest is wearing a mask.

Viewers continued to slam Julie for going maskless since the evicted player must wear one when they walk out onto the stage. The houseguest converses with Julie about the events so far in the summer, so her comment about going maskless because she has to talk isn’t sitting well with fans.