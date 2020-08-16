Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Tight Physique In The Snaps That Didn’t Make Her ‘Shape’ Photo Shoot

Ayesha Curry showed off her new trimmed-down and fit physique in a recent issue of Shape magazine, and on Saturday the wife of NBA star Steph Curry gave her followers a glimpse of the images that didn’t make the final cut.

The social media maven and entrepreneur showed off a series of pictures on Instagram that she said ultimately weren’t included in the final spread of her feature in the fitness magazine. The images showed off her well-toned physique, showing the 31-year-old mother of three set against a concrete wall as she sat on a chair and a set of stairs. The pictures showcased her amazing figure — including her long and lean legs and muscular arms — something that has become a hot topic on social media since Ayesha first debuted her weight loss in a viral picture back in May.

The Shape issue, which included a number of nearly identical shots to the ones that missed out and made their way to Instagram on Saturday, included some insight from Ayesha about her love of food. The magazine noted that she and her husband created a foundation to address childhood hunger and provide meals to needy in Oakland, California.

Ayesha said in the interview that it has always been very important to her.

“Food is my passion,” she said. “It’s my love language: It’s how I make people happy.”

But the reported 35-pound weight loss that Ayesha displayed in her series of Instagram pictures came in large part through an adjustment in that relationship with food. As The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha said that she practices portion control and uses a Fitbit to keep track of how many calories she is consuming and how many she’s burning through exercise.

The results have gotten Ayesha come viral interest, as she’s taken to social media in recent weeks to show off her much trimmer figure. Fans have seemed to take notice as well, with many leaving supportive comments on the series of photos she shared this weekend, congratulating her on all the hard work.

“Look amazing. Well earned, you worked hard,” one person shared.

“Get It gurrrrl! You look amazing,” another added.

Some asked if Ayesha could share more information about the fitness plan that gave her such a rock-hard physique, though The Inquisitr noted that she has already revealed some of the simplicity of it, saying that she focuses mainly on body weight exercises and doesn’t work much with equipment.