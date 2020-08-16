Cindy Prado Poses On The Edge Of A Bathtub Below A ‘Get Naked’ Sign In Latest Update

Instagram model Cindy Prado took to her social media page on Saturday night with a series of photos that wowed her 1.5 million followers. The sultry blonde bared her curves in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The post racked up almost 12,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Cindy wore a tiny white bathing suit that popped against her bronzed skin.

The halter top featured soft, triangular cups that were pushed wide apart to display her rounded cleavage, barely covering her pert breasts. The lightweight fabric appeared to have a textured surface. Thin strings tied in bows behind her neck and around her rib cage.

The bikini bottom had straps that rested high over both hips, and encircled the slimmest part of her narrow waist. The front dipped down in the center to reveal her taut belly. It was embellished with gold-colored rings in front that attached the straps to the body of the piece.

Cindy accessorized with a round gold pendant the size of a small coin strung on a slender chain around her neck, as well as a shorter snake chain worn as a choker. She also wore geometrically-designed drop earrings.

Her long, ómbre tresses were parted in the center and casually styled. Her hair spilled over both shoulders in loose waves, with the exception of a few chin-length tendrils that framed her delicate features.

Cindy posed in a small room perched on the side of an elegant bathtub. The words “get naked” were printed in large black script across the white wall behind her.

She sat with her buns on a folded white towel. On her right was a polished wooden board that fit perfectly across the top of the tub. It held an array of bathing products, including a bamboo brush and a tub of turquoise bath salts.

Cindy held a bottle of tanning foam in her right hand and wore a fluffy purple bathing glove on the other, which she playfully rubbed against her sculpted abs in the second image.

Cindy’s devoted Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the stunning model. Most left series of affectionate emoji, predominately using flame, applause, and variations of heart symbols, but some chose to put their feelings into words.

“You’re so hot and cute!” praised one fan.

“Smile is wonderful,” observed a second person.

“Bikini World Champion!” unofficially declared a third follower.