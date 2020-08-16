Brittney Palmer Rocks Cleavage In UFC Uniform While Puckering Up For A Kiss

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer thrilled her Instagram fans with a photo of herself wearing her uniform and puckering up to give them a kiss, and they appreciated the behind-the-scenes look at her work.

In what appeared to be a dressing room picture, Brittany posed in front of a full-length mirror, and a clothing wrack with several empty hangers was on one side. A blue suitcase sat on the floor behind her. However, the focus of the shot was the UFC octagon girl. She wore her tiny black outfit, which featured a black sports bra with a deep v-neck that revealed a generous glimpse of her cleavage. The top featured a logo for the group as well as a neon green Monster energy drink logo, which her softly curled brunette hair covered. Brittney’s long locks cascaded over one shoulder, and it fell from a side part. She paired the top with matching low-rise booty shorts, which she cinched around her hips with a white belt. The bottoms also had the bright lime green energy drink claw logo on one thigh.

The outfit showed off Brittney’s toned tummy, rounded shoulders, and shapely legs. She bent from the waist and placed her hands on each hip. She had both eyes shut, and her full lips puckered up and ready to smooch. The model’s skin seemed to glow in the shot. Brittney accessorized with several different length gold chains around her neck, small hoop earrings, and a variety of bracelets around her tattooed wrist.

In the caption, she made a play on words with social distancing, and her followers shared plenty of love for Brittney’s look for UFC 252. More than 21,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and at least 350 took tthe time to leave a comment for Brittney, with many using the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot in her work outfit.

“Neither distance, time, or corona diminish the love and caring I have for you, sweet girl. Anxiously awaiting your Auntie role,” enthused one fan who also left a double pink heart.

“Yes, happy to see you back, holding it down at the POV tonight! And, my heart wants DC, but I feel stipe may get it,” a second devotee of the sport wrong.

“Kiss me through the phone,” teased a third Instagram user who included a red heart kiss emoji.

“Scroll stopper!!! That’s it. I’m going to start drinking VitaJuice. You’re so hot. I love you,” a fourth Instagrammer declared.