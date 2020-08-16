Gabrielle Union And Husband Dwyane Wade Pose For Sassy New Snapshots

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade slayed in their new Instagram post.

Actress Gabrielle Union and her NBA superstar husband Dwyane Wade posed for three sassy new photos which she shared to Instagram on Saturday, August 15. The parents strutted their stuff in front of the camera, playing around with different poses.

Union looked gorgeous in a long, chic dress by the brand Mara Hoffman. The tan ensemble featured thin straps and hugged her curves in all the right places, showing off her fabulous figure. She wore her curly brown hair piled up at the top of her head with a pink floral print scarf tied around her head. She accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and showed off her large engagement ring and stunning wedding band.

Meanwhile, Wade sported a black button up shirt and matching shorts. He wore a thin tie around his waist as a belt and accessorized with a black baseball cap and shades. An expensive looking gold watch was visible on one wrist. He finished off the look with a pair of white high top basketball shoes.

The infamous couple posed outside their Los Angeles, California home, the sun streaming down on them. In the first photo, the pair each struck a model like pose while maintaining a serious expression. In the second snapshot, Union leaned upon her husband’s shoulder while smiling at the camera. In the third and final photo, Union pulled her husband’s face close to her own and looked at him with a loving expression upon her face.

The post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 67,000 likes in no time. She has a vast online audience with 16.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the adorable snapshot. Others gushed over her stunning ensemble.

“I need my man to always look at me like a schnack!” one person wrote of the loving way Wade gazed down at his wife.

“That dress is SOOOO cute,” gushed a second person.

“I love y’all beautiful couple represent natural girls Gab,” a third fan remarked.

“That dress is on another level. Where from?” commented a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Union is not afraid to serve looks on social media and show off a little skin. The mother of one, drove fans crazy on Instagram on Friday with a workout clip. She rocked a bright blue workout outfit while dancing around her home gym amid a cardio regimen. She showed off her curves while bouncing to some music.