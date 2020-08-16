Jana Duggar Shares Adorable Instagram Snap Hanging Out With Her Niece Grace

Jana Duggar just posted the cutest photo on Instagram of her spending some quality time with her twin brother’s baby girl, Grace. The star of TLC’s Counting On seemed to love hanging out with her.

The Instagram snap was shared on Saturday showing Jana sitting outside in the grass with John and Abbie’s 7-month-old daughter. There were two snapshots of them that seemed to capture the special bond between the two. Grace was cute as a button sitting down next to her aunt. She had on a cute white sundress with a blue floral print. There were blue bows on the shoulders and she wore a headband with a small white bow to match. The baby held up a couple of dandelions that were picked from their yard.

Jana seemed to go casual for this sweet photo op. She sported a grey Waco t-shirt and what seemingly looked to be a pair of black stretchy pants. There was a slight debate among fans on whether those really were pants or a skirt like she is always seen in. It was a little hard to tell for sure in the pic as she had her legs bent sideways. Jana’s followers determined that since there is a seam down the inside of the leg, that was a strong hint that the Duggar daughter was indeed sporting a pair of pants.

Jana teamed the outfit with a pair of black slider sandals and accessorized with a black watch on her wrist. Her long tresses were pulled back into a high side ponytail that hung down into a perfect curl. In both snapshots, the sun was shining down on Jana’s back, which gave a glowing effect off her hair. She may have been blocking the direct sunlight from getting in Grace’s face. John David’ twin sister also held onto a coffee cup as the picture was being snapped.

Duggar fans just couldn’t get enough of the twosome. They quickly took to the comments to let her know what a great aunt she is and how much they loved being able to see them together.

“She is lucky to have an aunt like you!” a follower told her.

“She is the cutest little thing!!” another fan remarked.

“That romper is everything,” said a third fan.

This is the second Instagram share that Jana has posted in less than a week. The previous one showed a somewhat flirty side of the reality star. In that photo, she held up a sign that even got Lawson Bates of Bringing Up Bates involved. She teased about being single, and after Lawson made his comment, her followers wondered why he wasn’t pursuing Jana himself.