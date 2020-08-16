Caelynn Miller-Keyes Sizzles In A Back Sports Bra While Posing On A Mountain

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is on yet another road trip adventure.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 15 to share a new stunning snapshot of herself posing atop a mountain. She looked flawless in a black sports bra that showed off her fabulous curves and impressive figure.

Miller-Keyes paired the sports bra with a pair of high waisted black joggers and wore a pair of white socks and hiking shoes by the active ware brand Salomon. She accessorized with a couple of delicate gold necklaces and a watch and wore her long brown hair piled up on the top of her head in a messy bun. A Nikon camera was strapped across her chest.

Miller-Keyes leaned back against a metal safety bar located on the mountain edge. She held on to the bar with both hands and lifted one leg as she stared out into the distance, a look of contentment on her face. Behind her was a phenomenal view of other massive mountains, a white haze visible over the top.

The former reality television star and her boyfriend Dean Unglert, whom she met through the Bachelor franchise, are known for their frequent road trips. The pair will live in a van for weeks at a time while enjoying nature and sight seeing all around the country. In the caption of her post, Miller-Keyes joked about the van life, noting that she’s back to going makeup free and skipping showers.

The post earned over 9,000 likes in mere minutes after being posted online. She boasts a total of 1.5 million on the platform overall. Her many fans turned to the comments section to compliment her on the gorgeous snapshot and to share how much they like she and Unglert as a couple. Others inquired about where she purchased her ensemble.

“You look gorgeous, with or without makeup and a shower,” commented one person.

“Great shot! Where did you get your pants from? Love them!!” asked one fan.

“I hope your life is as beautiful as it looks. It’s so wonderful to watch,” a third person remarked.

“You’re so naturally beautiful – inside and out. Who needs a shower?” one more person wrote.

During her travels alongside her boyfriend, Miller-Keyes allows fans to follow along with her adventures by frequently sharing photos on social media. She also shares vlogs to her lifestyle based YouTube channel. One of her recent gorgeous Instagram photos was taken during a visit to Malibu, California, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“There’s just something about Malibu,” she captioned the photo.