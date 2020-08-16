Camille Kostek Shares ‘Sports Illustrated’ Snaps, Says She’d Counted The Days Until Her Freckles Were Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek shared another peek at photos from the recently-released issue via her Instagram page on Saturday. In her caption, she explained that she had been waiting a long time to see something specific happen, and her pictures showed that the time had finally come.

The new post consisted of two photos side-by-side. One appeared to simply be a close crop of the other that showed more of Kostek’s face and arms than the first. Her decision to include the cropped version made perfect sense when considering her caption.

Kostek said she had been counting years, months, and days to have the chance to see her freckles shown in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Finally, that time had come. Her natural beauty was allowed to fully shine and it seemed to make many people fall even more deeply in love with her than they were before.

She even added a hashtag signaling that she had been chasing her dreams, and the reaction from her fans was big.

“GIVE US ALL THE FRECKLES,” one person quipped.

People had plenty of other components of this upload to appreciate though. She was photographed on a beach with the water and greenery of the shoreline behind her, but all eyes were on her fabulous physique. She was wearing a unique blue two-piece bathing suit that highlighted all of her curves beautifully. The top allowed the model to showcase a bit of underboob and the bottoms had straps that crisscrossed over her midsection.

The blond beauty had her hair styled in beachy waves and she tilted her head as she looked coyly toward the photographer. She rested her forehead gently against one hand and crossed her other arm over her chiseled abs.

“absolutely stunning you’re such an inspiration to me,” a fan noted.

Kostek has nearly 800,000 followers and they were quick to embrace this fabulous photo. During the first hour that it was live on her Instagram page, nearly 15,000 people liked it and dozens of fans commented.

A few made jokes or references to Kostek’s boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Ultimately, however, most of the notes were focused on the model herself.

“I’m so thankful they were!! You have helped shape the way I view and carry myself,” someone noted of the freckles Kostek referenced.

“Hottest woman in the world,” another supporter praised.

Kostek has previously shared several other snaps from her Sports Illustrated shoot, each one more stunning than the last. She was clearly thrilled with how everything turned out, and those who follow her seem equally impressed as well.