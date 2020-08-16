Keilah Kang Looks Super Hot In An Animal-Print Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

American model Keilah Kang is on a hot picture-posting spree on Instagram of late. Taking to her page on Saturday, August 15, she shared a set of bikini pictures to wow her 2.1 million followers.

In the snaps, Keilah could be seen rocking a gorgeous, animal-print bikini that perfectly accentuated her enviable curves and slender waist.

The sexy ensemble consisted of a stylish top that boasted a plunging neckline, full cups, and thin straps. As a result, Keilah showed off an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that not only showcased her lean legs but they also drew attention toward her taut stomach.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for two delicate gold pendants, one of which rested at the base of her throat. The other one had her name carved into it. She also chose an assortment of rings to ramp up the glam.

The shoot took place at a beach, against the background of some rocks, palm trees, and the ocean. To the excitement of her fans, Keilah shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she stood straight, raised her arms and folded them in front of her forehead as she soaked up the sun. In the second photo, she tilted her head, kept a hand on her thigh, lightly tugged at the strap of her top, gazed at the camera, and flashed a soft smile.

In the caption, she wrote that she forgot to carry her sunglasses to the shoot, adding that her bikini was from the online beachwear retailer Swiminista. She also offered her followers a 10 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within six hours of posting, the post racked up more than 50,000 likes. What’s more, many of Keilah’s followers took to the comments section and shared close to 420 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you look amazing,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“HOW GORGEOUS ARE YOU!!!” another user chimed in.

“Very sexy bathing suit, and with your perfect figure, you always look amazing!” a third follower wrote.

“Well, I for one am glad you didn’t have your sunglasses because I could see your beautiful eyes!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on August 12, Keilah uploaded another skin-baring photograph to display her curves in a black, two-piece bathing suit. As of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued more than 66,000 likes.