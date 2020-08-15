‘General Hospital’ Star Chad Duell Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Girlfriend Courtney Hope

General Hospital star Chad Duell took to his Instagram page on Saturday to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday. It just so happens that his gal is Courtney Hope, who until recently played Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap fans went crazy over the adorable, sweet post.

Earlier this month, Hope shared via social media that she had been suddenly let go from The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap viewers were stunned, and many immediately started to brainstorm about roles she could snag on General Hospital or one of the other soaps.

In the days since that upsetting news, the actress seems to be reflecting on the good times she had and looking forward to new challenges. She’s uploaded several Instagram posts suggesting that very thing, and on Saturday she seemed prepared to celebrate her 31st birthday To get the day started off properly, Duell shared some heartfelt wishes for her on his Instagram page.

The General Hospital star, who plays Michael Corinthos on the ABC series, shared a trio of photos showing him with Hope. Duell wished his “amazing” lady a happy day and thanked her for being a bright light in his life.

He went on to acknowledge that he considers himself to be a very lucky man and he added a “Team Dope” hashtag. That seemed like a total a soap move, combining their two last names into one couple’s nickname like dedicated show fans often do with their on-screen favorites.

Colleagues and fans of the two commented on the post to share their own well wishes. Eden McCoy, who plays Michael’s younger sister Josslyn Jacks on GH, teased that Hope is too good for her co-star. In typical joking fashion, he quipped that he agreed. Several of his followers got a good laugh over how the two stars sounded like real-life siblings ribbing one another.

Not long after Duell uploaded his sweet tribute, Hope commented on it with an adorable note of her own.

“Babe. You’re my dream. thank YOU for being everything you are! Love you,” she wrote.

Over the course of the day, more than 9,500 of Duell’s followers liked the post and several hundred people commented. Everybody flooded Hope with uplifting sentiments and it looked like she responded to a number of them along the way.

Hope’s birthday month may not have started out quite as she had envisioned, given her status change at The Bold and the Beautiful. Despite that, she’s clearly got a supportive beau by her side anxious to help her celebrate and she seemed ready to do just that.