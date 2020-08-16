Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Sculpted Abs And Golden Tan In Photo Spread From ‘Sports Illustrated’

Stunning model Jasmine Sanders took to Instagram Saturday evening with a stunning series of photos that wowed her 3.9 million followers. She shared portions of a spread from the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which was released earlier this summer.

Jasmine was selected as the Swimsuit Rookie of the Year in 2019, and is one of this year’s cover models, alongside Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo.

She posed on the beach in the five snaps, positioning herself both in and out of the shallow water. Huge patches of gold and green seaweed floated in the sea behind her, some of it partially covering an expanse of wide, flat stones visible just at the surface.

Bright sunshine sparkled off the water, and the image’s exposure washed out the blue sky, so the sea and sky disappeared together on a distant horizon.

Jasmine wore an unusually-designed black bikini that displayed her impressive physique.

The bandeau top featured an open section in the center that revealed the curves of her cleavage. In addition to wide straps that rested straight over each shoulder, the lower hem was embellished with a similar strip that also encircled her ribs and was attached by two pieces of fabric.

Jasmine’s bikini bottom fit high around her hips, covering her navel, but had a suggestive triangular-shaped cutout that left her taut belly bare. Her figure looked incredible in every pose.

Jasmine’s shoulder-length, golden tresses spilled across the tops of her shoulders in wild curls that framed her face. Her pale blue eyes were defined by long lashes and arched brows, and she made direct eye contact with the photographer.

The first image was a three-quarter portrait in which she appeared to be standing with both hands on her hips. She leaned back and light spilled across her lithe body, casting alluring shadows across her flexed abdominal muscles.

Jasmine’s 3.9 dedicated Instagram followers were quick to flood her comments section with expressions of adoration for the stunning model, as well as to respond to her caption, in which she referenced the summer of quarantine and suggested that not seeing some people had been an “absolute delight.”

“Omg!!! Unreal!!!” gushed Kathy Jacobs, who is one of Sports Illustrated‘s newest — and, at 56 — oldest swimsuit models.

“Best caption ever!!!” she added a few moments later.

“Hahaha couldn’t agree with this feeling any more,” added a second fan. A number of other fans agreed.

“You are so beautiful,” praised a third person, adding heart-eye emoji to the comment.