Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Curves In A Gorgeous Red Outfit

American fitness model Katelyn Runck took to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 15, and treated her 2.1 million fans to a set of hot snaps.

In the pics, Katelyn could be seen rocking a beautiful, red sundress that perfectly accentuated her curves. The outfit featured a floral print, thin straps, a very low-cut sweetheart neckline, and wired cups that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. The dress also included a long skirt that boasted a slit through which she flaunted one of her sexy legs. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of white, flat sandals.

Katelyn wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured somewhere in Beverly Hills, California. The shoot took place outdoors. A wall and some trees could also be seen in the background.

To the excitement of her fans, Katelyn shared two snaps from the shoot, an up-close one and a long-shot one. In the first picture, she kept a hand on her thigh, pulled her skirt sideways, lifted her chin, gazed straight into the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second snapshot, she tugged at her skirt again, extended one of her legs forward, slightly tilted her head, looked at the lens, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she added a motivational quote about the importance of love. Moreover, she asked users whether they prefer the first photo or the second one. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, in the post for acknowledgement.

Within five hours of going live, the photos racked up more than 51,000 likes. In addition, several of Katelyn’s followers took to the comments section and shared more than 1,300 messages in which they praised her incredible curves and pretty looks.

“You need to do a Wonder Woman costume sometime,” one of her fans requested.

“You’re a true flower, miss! I cannot decide which pic is better! Both are perfect,” another user chimed in.

“Love the floral print on you. Beautiful!!” a third admirer remarked.

“So hot!! I love your feet,” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple kiss emoji.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Syd Wilder, Diana Maux, and Ana Paula Saenz.

Katelyn uploads her sexy snapshots on the photo-sharing website almost every day. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 14, she posted a set of sporty images in which she rocked a revealing, yet stylish workout outfit.