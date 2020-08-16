Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Birthday Message For Son Kash: ‘I Love Being Your Mom’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to share a birthday message for her son, Kash, who turned 8 on Saturday. Along with a series of six throwback photos of her son, the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote a sweet and humorous celebratory message that was filled with emojis.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shares photos of her family on social media frequently, mixed in with product promotion posts, including her new swimwear line. While Kim has received her fair share of negative comments from some of her 3.1 million followers, her latest post of her son received an outpouring of positive messages.

The first image showed Kash when he was a newborn baby, sleeping peacefully on a white blanket and wearing a tiny knit cap. He was several years older in the second image, which showed him with one of the Biermann’s dogs, Sinn.

Don’t Be Tardy fans may recall when Kim and her husband, Kroy, had to rush Kash to the emergency room when Sinn bit him in the face. He was 5 years old at the time. Fortunately, he healed from his wounds and, after much consideration, they decided to keep the dog, per People.

The next photo of the birthday boy included his older brother, Kroy Jagger, who turned 9 in May. Both boys were holding colorful soccer balls in a picture that appeared to have been taken several years ago.

Another image Kim shared showed him wearing a red ball cap backward, perhaps mimicking his father, who was frequently spotted wearing a hat on the family’s Bravo reality show. She followed with a cute picture of the little boy fast asleep wearing a fur hat.

“I love being your Mom,” Kim wrote in the caption. She ended the set with a more recent photo of herself with the now 8-year-old at an ice rink. Her sons are totally into sports like their father.

Kim received an outpouring of kind messages about her son’s big day. Over 34,000 followers liked the post and more than 400 left him a birthday wish.

“HBD Kashmoney. You are such a sweet boy,” said one Instagram user.

“We are blessed to watch your children grow up,” another commented.

“Cutie pie! God bless with many more,” a third fan said.

Fans will see a lot more of Kim, Kroy, and their children soon. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, the eighth season of Don’t Be Tardy returns to Bravo on October 6.