Adam Thielen Says For Vikings To Take Next Step They Need To ‘Stop Talking About It’ And Execute

Adam Thielen says it’s time for the Minnesota Vikings to stop talking about how good they can be and starting just being as good as they think they can be. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the receiver said his team needs to just start executing this season and leave the talking for after the season when Thielen made an appearance on Sirius XM radio on Saturday.

Thielen’s comments came not long after some of his teammates began addressing how good they thought the squad was going to be earlier this week. That included running back Dalvin Cook, who reported to camp despite his desire to have a new contract. There had been some rumors Cook wasn’t going to report without a brand new extension.

“I think it really comes down to, ‘Quit talking about it,’ right?” Thielen told Bruce Murray and Bruce Gradkowski on Saturday. “Like, we can talk about in the offseason how great we feel about our team, how great we feel about all the weapons we have and our defense and our defensive scheme, and our offensive scheme, how great all that is.”

Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball / Adam Bettcher

Thielen went on to say that all the talk about how talented a squad the Vikings have, isn’t going to translate to wins. He added that what will win games is going out and making catches when the ball is in the air. He also said they’ve got to go out there and make those plays.

He said the Vikes did enough in 2019 to reach the playoffs but now the franchise needed to take the next steps. He said making the postseason isn’t the end goal for him or his teammates. Thielen wants to win it all and believes there are plenty of other players in the locker room that have similar desires.

Florio said Thielen’s comments might sound simplistic, but that’s the way the NFL works. There are going to be plenty of clubs that are all looking to chalk up wins and take the whole thing and keeping playing until February.

The franchise that is able to translate its goals to production on the field is going to be the one that can indeed become the best of the best. Florio also pointed out that for now, Thielen is doing exactly what he said he wants the Vikings to stop doing. However, there isn’t an opportunity to back up the words with actions just yet.

Fall camp started just a few weeks ago and there’s still a few weeks to go until the regular season kicks off.