Simone Biles Sizzles In A Patriotic Bikini

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles looked stunning while posing in the pool.

Gold medal winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles cooled off on Saturday, August 15 by lounging in her pool. The 23-year-old sizzled in a patriotic bikini, the sun streaming down on her.

Biles showed off her incredibly fit figure and toned physique in a bandeau style bikini top. The top was red, white and blue in color and featured tiny stars and a ruffle trim. She wore matching string bottoms that tied together at the sides with bows. She accessorized with a diamond nose ring and diamond belly button piercing and wore a black scrunchie on her wrist.

The Columbus, Ohio native wore her dark brown hair styled in beautiful intricate braids that went down to around her shoulders. The ends of her hair were in tight waves that were wet from her swim. Biles held her phone out to snap the photo with one arm and rested the other against her head. She looked radiant and her skin appeared flawless as she shot a subtle smile at the camera.

Visible behind the gymnast was a spacious pool filled with bright blue water. A patio umbrella and the side of her home could bee seen in the distance. Trees lined one side of her yard allowing for added privacy.

In the caption of her post, Biles remarked how hot it was, noting that it had reached 103 degrees.

Her post earned over 33,000 likes and 168 comments in less than an hour after it was shared online. She boasts a total of 3.9 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and adorable bikini. Others took the time to express how much they look up to her as an athlete and young woman.

“You always look good. Hope you are doing good and having a great weekend,” commented one fan.

“Are you also boss at swimming?” a second person asked, referencing Biles’ infamously incredible athletic ability.

“Hot here too! Invite a sister to the pool,” joked a third fan.

“Oop sis I hope it cools off and you’re stunning,” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biles has been particularly active on social media recently. On Friday, she turned to Instagram to share two adorable snapshots of she and her brand new boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. She and the NFL player cuddled up and showed a little PDA as they posed playfully for the camera, both of them appearing to be very happy and in love.