Melissa Riso Flaunts Daring Cleavage In White: ‘Zero Regrets’

Melissa Riso shared a new smoking hot shot of herself on Instagram, and she declared she wants to live a life with no regrets. The model’s 1.2 million followers on the popular social media platform appreciated her sexy look and her wise take on living.

In the shot, Melissa posed in front of a white curtain. The light illuminated her face, making her big brown eyes pop, and highlighting her high cheekbones and nose. The model held her full pink lips slightly open, revealing her white teeth. Melissa wore her long highlighted brown hair most straight, and it cascaded over both shoulders and down her back from a trendy middle party. She held a few pieces of her gorgeous mane in her fingers, which sported a nude manicure. The pose also showed off Melissa’s silver and gold Rolex watch around her wrist.

One eye-popping feature of the sexy image was Melissa’s voluptuous cleavage, which peeked out of a sexy white ribbed-knit halter style top. The garment protected her modesty while showcasing plenty of skin on her chest and her toned shoulders. The actress accessorized her chest with a beautiful gold chain that hung nearly to her breasts with a key that featured a heartshaped top nestled between them.

In the caption, Melissa offered her followers some inspirational words about living a good life, and they responded positively to both her words and gorgeous photography. Nearly 8,500 shared the love by hitting the “like” button, and almost 300 took the time to compose a thoughtful message for the model. Many used the flame emoji, indicating that they thought Melissa looked hot in the shot.

“I like your beautiful eyes. You look, wonderful honey. Wise words,” approved one fan who also used a slew of emoji.

“Stunning, like the Mona Lisa, but more beautiful. Wow xxxxxxx,” a second follower wrote, including a line of red hearts.

“I agree with you very much. Melissa, I know you have probably heard this thousands of times before, but I am going to say it again. You are absolutely positively the most gorgeous woman that I have EVER laid eyes on!” enthused a third pleased devotee who used a red heart kiss smiley.

“Live your life to the fullest; don’t hesitate to take a chance on someone, invest yourself in good people, and positivity. Have a great day thank you for posting this pretty picture,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Melissa knows how to keep her Instagram followers entertained and engaged, and she regularly shares hot photos of herself along with interesting tidbits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a video of herself in an olive green bikini as she emerged from a pool.