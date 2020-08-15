Lydia Farley Shows Off Cleavage In A Low-Cut, White Bikini Top

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 15, and treated her 780,000-plus followers to yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Lydia could be seen rocking a white bikini top that featured a plunging neckline and thin straps. The tiny ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention toward her taut stomach.

Lydia teamed the top with matching string bottoms through which she exposed one of her sexy legs. The hottie completed her attire with a cream-colored cover-up skirt.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings, a straw hat, multiple rings, and a chic silver wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Blue Marlin Beach Restaurant in Ibiza. The shoot took place in front of a bar. A few people could also be seen in the background. Lydia perched on a gray sofa to strike a pose. She rested her elbow on the back of the sofa, leaned a bit forward, lifted her chin, gazed straight into the camera, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was captured a while ago. Within four hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 12,000 likes. What’s more, several of Lydia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 280 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“What a cute picture, that hat looks really good on you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so beautiful. You make my day with your hot pictures!!!! another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“OMG, Lydia. You look so angelic and sexy!!! Your outfit is amazing!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are always a 10!!! That smile makes lots of people happy,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “wifey,” and “so perfect,” to express their adoration for Lydia.

Aside from her regular followers, many other Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Brooklyn Millard, Metisha Schaefer, and Chloe Casciano.

Since the beginning of summers in Spain, Lydia has been treating her fans to a lot of skin-baring photos. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she uploaded another pic on Friday, August 12, in which she rocked a skimpy, multi-colored bathing suit. As of the writing of this piece, the post has accrued almost 28,000 likes.