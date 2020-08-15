‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Says She’s Embracing Her Stretch Marks As She Shows Off Her Bikini Bod

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp took to her Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share a photo of herself rocking a bikini. However, despite the sexy pic, main goal of Teddi’s post was to show her followers how she’d embraced her stretch marks and loose skin months after giving birth to her daughter Dove, The Daily Mail reported.

While the first upload Teddi shared was a swimsuit pic, the second was a video of her lower half, showing a close-up of her stretch marks and the loose skin hidden by her high-waisted bottoms.

In her caption, the 39-year-old reality star talked about how people have can’t help comparing themselves to others and how frequently they tend to self-criticize. She admitted that it had taken a very long time for her to feel good about her body and not worry about going to the beach.

Over the years, Teddi said she has “learned to love and embrace” her stretch marks and loose skin because they tell her story.

She wrapped up her paragraph by saying she was looking forward to a day at the beach, “with lots of SPF and Truly’s of course!”

The photograph showed Teddi wearing a black-and-pink bikini while taking a mirror selfie. She posed by placing a hand on her hip, bending one knee, and smiling as she looked at her phone to ensure she had the perfect angle. As a final touch, she accessories her look with a wide-brimmed sun hat complete with a cheetah-print design around the middle.

Teddi received tons of support for her open and honest Instagram post. Tamra Judge of RHOC fame praised her for sharing.

“Good for you for being honest!!!!” she wrote.

“Love this- so real and refreshing,” said RHOD star Stephanie Hollman.

More than 16,200 users liked her post, and over 450 commented. The bulk of the responses in the comments section were very complimentary and appreciative of the housewife’s candor. Many felt she was inspirational and brave for sharing.

“Thank you for being you. Open, honest, NORMAL,” added one fan.

“So so true! It takes practice & discipline to give ourselves grace – thank you for always inspiring! Enjoy that [sun emoji] & [bikini emoji] and family time!” raved another.

“All we can do is our fricking best and you are your best everyday and that makes me work so hard for my best everyday!!!” gushed a third admirer.

“Thank you for keeping it real! You’re beautiful no matter what! ” chimed in a fourth user.