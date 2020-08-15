January Jones Sizzles In Fuchsia Bikini For ‘Literally Thirsty’ Photo

January Jones' fans thought she looked phenomenal.

January Jones looked smoking hot in an eye-catching bikini while she tried to stay cool on a scorching summer day. The Mad Men star stunned her fans on Saturday with an Instagram pic that proved that she didn’t let the soaring temperatures stop her from getting some fresh air.

In the caption of her post, January, 42, revealed that it was 103 degrees outside when her photo was taken. She also added a tongue-in-cheek caption to her post, writing that she was “literally thirsty.” The actress snapped a selfie of the skimpy swimsuit that she wore by holding her phone back away from her body. The photo captured her from the eyes down to the thighs.

January sported a bikini from the swimwear brand Gigi C Bikinis. The two-piece was a bright fuchsia color that looked striking against her pale skin. Her top stayed smooth as it clung to her curvy chest. It had a low neckline that bared an eyeful of cleavage. In the center of the bust, a short cord tie created a small gap between the garment’s cups. The string was tied in a flirty bow, and its ends were tipped with gold aglets. The top also provided plenty of support, thanks to its wide shoulder straps and under-bust band.

January’s bottoms featured similar tie accents with metal hardware. On each side of the garment, a single string was looped through the front and back panels to join them together. The stretchy cords were secured in floppy bows. The bottoms’ waistline scooped down far below her navel, while the sides sat high on her shapely hips. She posed with one hip jutted out, which showed a hint of the curve of her pert posterior.

The actress completed her look with a pair of shades with pointed metallic frames, wide gold hoop earrings, and the medallion necklace that she often wears in her photos.

January was trying to beat the heat by posing in the shade. In the background of her photo, stepping stones led to a patio partially covered by a large cloth umbrella. She was surrounded by lush green trees.

Fans of the X-Men: First Class star flooded her comments section with praise, and some of their remarks were heat-related.

“Send the fire brigade!” wrote one admirer.

“So beautiful. I’d bring you some water,” another person said.

“Damnuary!” a third fan enthused.

“You own a ton of bathing suits! And look great in all,” read a fourth comment.

On the Fourth of July, January also brought some sizzle to her social media account by rocking a red one-piece with a pair of Daisy Dukes to film a special message for her fans.