Stassie Karanikolaou Slays In A Neon Yellow Bikini In Smoldering New Instagram Snap

Stassie Karanikolaou returned to her Instagram page on Saturday to heat things up with another smoldering snap. The image went live to the model’s page just moments ago, but it is already proving to be a major hit with her 9.1 million followers.

The 23-year-old stood in the middle of an open doorway that appeared to lead to a luxurious bathroom in her latest Instagram upload. She stretched both of her arms out to her sides, grasping the white doorframe as she popped her hips out to the side to emphasize her dangerous curves. The golden sunlight spilled down over the scene, illuminating the star as she worked the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Stassie slayed in a minuscule bikini from Revolve that had her looking ready to enjoy a day out by the pool. The two-piece was in a bright, neon yellow hue that popped against her summer glow, and boasted a revealing design that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. It included a classic, triangle-style top with tiny cups and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a deep v-neckline that fell far down the star’s chest, leaving her decolletage and ample cleavage well on display.

On her lower half, Stassie sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms that took her swimwear ensemble to the next level. The piece showed off her curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also offered almost a full look at her sculpted thighs and shapely legs. Its thin waistband sat at an angle across her flat midsection, accentuating her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Stassie accessorized with a single bangle bracelet that gave her racy look the perfect amount of bling. She styled her dirty blond locks in a sleek ponytail, offering her audience a full look at her striking facial features and stunning beauty.

It wasn’t long before fans took note of the skin-baring new addition to the model’s feed. After just 40 minutes of going live, the upload has already racked up more than 187,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

“Omg you are too beautiful,” praised another fan.

“What a body,” a third follower remarked.

“I’m obsessed with you,” added a fourth admirer.

Stassie has shown off her bikini body a number of times this summer, most recently earlier this week. The model took her account on Thursday to delight her followers with a duo of steamy shots that captured her showing some serious skin in a scanty gray two-piece.