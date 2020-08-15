Nancy Pelosi Slammed By Author For Taking A Vacation As Donald Trump Attacks USPS

Author Don Winslow took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday for her inaction amid Donald Trump’s attempts to decrease funding for the United States Postal Service (USPS) ahead of November’s election, Raw Story reported.

“She can order all Reps back to Washington today,” he tweeted. “She can order emergency hearings on USPS Monday. She can subpoena anyone who refuses to show and has the power to have them arrested.”

Winslow asked why Pelosi was not taking any of the previously mentioned courses of action and claimed that one benefit of the Democrats’ seizure of the House of representatives in 2018 is the ability to “do the right thing” when needed.

“The only way real change is going to happen is if the criticism gets so loud and is so persistent that Speaker Pelosi has to act. But too many Democrats come from a ridiculous place of refusing to criticize crazy sh*t that happens in the Democratic Party.”

Per The Sacramento Bee, Congress is in recess until September 8, and the House does not have any planned votes until September 14. However, members have reportedly been told that they may be called back with 24 hours’ notice. The vacation has sparked frustration among average Americans who continue to struggle to pay their bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winslow’s call to action comes as Trump and his appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, continue to face accusations of sabotaging the Postal Service in an effort to undermine the widespread vote-by-mail that will be used in November. As The Inquisitr reported, Pelosi on Friday likened Trump’s attacks on mail-in-voting to an assault on the United States Constitution. The politician accused Trump and his allies of attempting to suppress voter turnout amid the COVID-19 crisis and said Americans should not have to risk their health to cast their vote for a new leader.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

In a joint statement released Friday, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Trump and his Republican allies for their attempts to defund the Postal Service, which they suggested would harm the integrity of the election.

Democratic leaders have been largely united in their criticism of Trump’s attempt to cut funding from USPS. As reported by Vox, former President Barack Obama accused Trump of trying to “knee cap” the Post Office and said the president is attempting to discourage people from voting.

“That’s sort of unheard of, right?” he said of Trump’s recent admission that he is attacking the Post Office to make vote-by-mail more difficult.