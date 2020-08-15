Savannah LaBrant Finally Gets To Take Infant Son Home From The Hospital Following Complications

YouTube parents Cole and Savannah LaBrant finally got to take their infant son Zealand home from the hospital this weekend. The little boy had to stay in the NICU for over two weeks while undergoing tests. He is now reunited with his family and Savannah shared an Instagram photo to celebrate the homecoming.

Savannah’s daughters, 7 year old Everleigh Rose and 1 year old Posie Rayne, were pictured in the adorable snapshot in matching pajama sets. The long sleeved outfits featured a unique milk and cookies print. Everleigh wore her blond hair tied up on the top of her head in a bun with a grey scrunchie. Her mini-me sister sported a tiny pony tail held back by a white bow.

The two sisters sat together on a plush looking tan couch in the family’s living room. Everleigh held her new little brother in her arms carefully, her hand wrapped around his wrist. She appeared very happy to finally have the little boy home and shot a smile at the camera. Posie sat alongside her, her head resting on her shoulder. The little girl leaned her face in close to the infant’s head.

Baby Zealand looked adorable in a tiny onesie that matched his sisters. He even wore a matching hat. The little boy was fast asleep as the photo was snapped.

In the caption of the post, Savannah expressed her excitement about finally getting to be together again as a family. The photo got a lot of love online, racking up over 17,000 likes only a couple of hours after it was shared online. She has a relatively large online presence with 6.6 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to share their excitement and relief that the child is finally out of the hospital. Others complimented the mom of three on the children’s outfits.

“Look at these three! i can already tell they’re besties!” commented one fan.

“So happy for you guys,” remarked a second person.

“I’m so happy for you Sav. Hope you are all well,” wrote one more fan of the family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zealand was born on July 29. Initially, they were given the all clear to take him home. However, he was home for only 24 hours after having to return to the hospital due to concerns that he had jaundice or perhaps a more serious complication. Savannah and Cole have not yet opened up about what exactly was determined by doctors who examined their son.