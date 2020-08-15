Valeria Orsini Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Peach Bikini

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent fans into a frenzy on social media when she shared a sizzling new snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 14. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands after going live.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed outdoors in front of a large palm tree. Valeria took center stage in the snapshot as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing with one hand up to her hair and the other around a palm leaf. She emitted a very sultry vibe as she propped her hips out, pouted for the camera, and stared directly into the lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair was parted to the right and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, the model’s killer curves clearly stole the show, as she flaunted them in a revealing bikini.

Valeria’s opted for a peach-colored bikini top that featured two straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her assets. Meanwhile the garment’s tiny triangular cups exposed an ample amount of her cleavage.

She teamed the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that were seemingly cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs helped showcase her curvaceous hips and pert backside. Their high-waisted side straps, which were tied into playful bows, also drew eyes toward her tiny core.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach, Florida. In the caption, she tagged the individuals who had done her makeup and photographed her.

The eye-catching post was met with a lot of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 21,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Hundreds of followers also took to the comments section to praise the model on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Beautiful oh my god, I love this,” one user commented.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another added.

“Obsessed with this shot babe,” a third individual asserted, following their praise with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Highly agree, you are a beauty,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared a number of stunning images to her Instagram account lately. On August 12, she wowed followers once more when she rocked a revealing orange top and matching skirt that did not leave much to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. That snap has garnered more than 20,000 likes.