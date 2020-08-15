Jessica Naz Flaunts Curvaceous Figure On Her Knees In Sexy Pin Up Pose

Model Jessica Naz took to Instagram Saturday afternoon with a sexy image that thrilled her 483,000 followers, and left them wanting more. The sultry brunette posted an photo of herself in a provocative pose which garnered almost 5,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Jessica wore a sweet but sexy two-piece set featuring a frilly crop top paired with a matching skirt that displayed her narrow waist and long, lean legs. A teasing glimpse of her curvaceous derriere was visible beneath the folds of fabric.

The ensemble was made from a lightweight material that appeared to be cotton, with a romantic, vintage feeling pattern. Pastel mint and gold vertical stripes were interspersed with pale pink sections of roses on a white background. The color palate popped against Jessica’s deep caramel complexion.

The nearly strapless top featured billowy fabric that was ruched together just above and below her breasts, and had a little ruffle tied with a bow around the bottom hem. A pair of spaghetti straps appeared to attach to the center and were fastened behind her neck.

Jessica’s skirt zipped up one side and fit snugly around the most slender part of her waist, then transitioned into three-tiered layers of ruffles. She arched her back, creating a rise in the hem of the already short garment, almost displaying her bare behind.

She also wore strappy nude-colored shoes that featured high, chunky heels with horizontal stripes in gold, copper, and cream.

She posed on her knees, legs spread far apart, with her left side facing the camera. She raised both elbows into the air in front of her and rested her fingers at the crown of her head, creating a triangle with her inner arms that framed her face.

Jessica looked over her left shoulder and gazed directly at the camera with a coquettish expression. She parted her lips slightly. Her skin looked flawless, and the soft, diffused light perfectly accentuated her high cheekbones.

Her long brunette tresses spilled halfway down her back in tousled waves.

In addition to creating a huge following on social media, Jessica is also one of this year’s new Guess Girls, an honor she has dreaming about since she was a little girl, according to a recent report by The Inquisitr. Jessica recently visited the Guess Inc. World Headquarters Los Angeles and was photographed beaming with excitement in front of a huge window display featuring herself and another model, posing with a beautiful black stallion.