Halle Berry Flaunts Her Trim Figure In A Black Bikini: ‘Leo Season In Full Effect’

Halle Berry shared yet another sexy video in celebration of her recent 54th birthday. In her latest Instagram upload, the stunning actress looked incredible in a flattering black bikini while hanging out at the beach.

The short video showed Halle ambling across the wet sand while the ocean waves crashed into the shoreline behind her. Her wavy brunette hair appeared to blow in the breeze coming off the waters as she sauntered forward while rocking a pair of black sunglasses.

She rocked a skimpy cutout swimsuit that exposed her toned stomach and her phenomenal physique. The top of Halle’s bikini featured lace frill around the cups and crisscrossed straps that highlighted her ample chest, and she was not shy about her exhibiting her cleavage and letting her fans see her toned shoulders and upper arms.

On her lower half, her matching black panties starts just above her navel but featuring multiple cutouts so her admirers could see her waist through the slits in the fabric. The high-cut of her bottoms also allowed the John Wick: Chapter 3 actress to showcase her killer thighs and muscular legs.

At the start of the clip, the camera captured Halle’s lower body before slowly panning upwards as she walked across the sand. She smiled and teasingly shook her head, shaking out her hair to keep it from getting into her face.

In her caption, Halle gushed about her birthday weekend and “Leo season.”

Her fans quickly flocked to the post, leaving more than 321,600 likes and over 11,000 comments. The video itself secured over 1 million views.

Aside from her regular followers, several celebrities also liked and commented on the pic, including Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Michelle Williams, Storm Reid, Jeanette Jenkins, Ashanti, Lenny Kravitz, Karrueche, Julie Benz, and many more.

“My God woman! You are the Queen. Happiest of birthdays,” raved one fan.

“I love it Queen, you the best! @halleberry you look half lioness half mermaid, continuation of good vibes for 54 years, happy birthday Queen,” gushed another.

“Sista!!! I swear I will be this banging when I am your age. You look younger than me I am so depressed and jealous at the same time. #blackisking,” chimed in a third user.

“In case y’all was wondering this is what the fountain of youth looks like!” wrote a fourth person.

Yesterday, Halle shared another sexy snapshot of herself riding a skateboard sans pants. She appeared to be wearing swimsuit bottoms in that photo as she coyly looked over her shoulder and beamed at the camera.