‘Big Brother 22’ Week 2 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Players Chosen

It’s almost time for the second Power of Veto (POV) competition this season on Big Brother All-Stars. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Head of Household (HOH) Memphis Garrett has nominated David Alexander and Nicole Anthony for eviction. The players for the POV were chosen Saturday afternoon, and in addition to Memphis, David, and Nicole, three other players were selected through a random draw.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Tyler Crispen, Ian Terry, and Nicole Franzel were picked to play in the POV as well. This is the second time Ian and Tyler were chosen to play in the POV this summer, as they both participated in “Peelaton” last week, but ultimately lost to Enzo Palumbo. For now, it’s unknown if any of these players were a “houseguests choice” or if their names were pulled directly.

Many fans were hoping either Janelle Pierzina or Kaysar Ridha would be picked to participate this week, giving them the opportunity to earn safety. Memphis might end up backdooring either of the two, but now they have no chance of keeping themselves safe. If Nicole A. or David win the Veto or are taken down by a houseguest who did, Memphis will have to name a replacement nominee, which likely will be Janelle or Kaysar.

For now, most of the roommates are following the orders of Memphis, and have been saying they won’t take anyone off the block unless he tells them to. The HOH is currently in an alliance with Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Christmas Abbott, Tyler Crispen, and Dani Briones. Ian winning the Veto would be the only wildcard as he has no allegiance to Memphis.

It looks like this could be the spelling challenge Veto comp, as Nicole F. said earlier in the day that she was thinking of a word to spell if she got chosen. This classic Big Brother Veto competition requires the participants to run through some sort of mucky and gross obstacle course in a search for letters. Whoever spells the longest word of their choosing correctly by the time the challenge is over, wins the Power of Veto. No one on the Big Brother All-Stars cast has won the spelling Veto before. It is also possible this is not the particular POV the houseguests will be battling in today.

The POV comp is set to take place later this evening, with the Veto meeting following on Sunday afternoon. The POV will play out on Wednesday’s episode, with the second live eviction following on Thursday.