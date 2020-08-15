Donald Trump Ripped For Empty Schedule After Canceling Yankee Game Pitch Because He Was Too Busy

Donald Trump announced in July that he was invited to throw the first pitch at the Yankees game on August 15 but abruptly said that he was canceling the big event because he was too focused on dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, among other issues.

However, on Saturday, White House CNN reporter Jason Hoffman tweeted the president’s public schedule, which social media users noted looked surprisingly empty.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Trump said that he would be attending meetings on creating a vaccine, improving the economy, and other topics, making him too busy to attend the Yankee game on August 15 to throw the first pitch.

But as his public schedule shows, Trump had a meeting at 3:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time for an Out-of-Town Pool Call Time, followed by a roundtable with his supporters at 5:35 pm at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

While the public plan doesn’t show everything that Trump has going on in an average day, some critics noted that it didn’t appear he was living up to his promise of addressing the major challenges facing the nation.

“Participated in a roundtable with supporters, or more correctly, makes a profit off of the presidency, using it to market his private club,” noted Joyce Alene, a University of Alabama law professor.

“He doesn’t have to be in Bedminster to do that. He could do all of that nothingness in DC where he usually does nothing. He’s planning to bilk the country by playing golf again. He’s bilked us almost 300 times since he’s been in office, because that is what he does. He bilks,” added another individual.

Other users celebrated his apparently light schedule, saying that he could do “less damage” if he wasn’t busy with official business.

Still others pointed out that Trump’s plan to toss the first ball came as news to the New York Yankees.

“Also worth noting, after he announced the plan that he then canceled: the Yankees said they actually hadn’t invited him,” Peter Elkind, a senior reporter at ProPublica wrote.

As the New York Times reported, an insider said that Trump’s announced plan to toss the first pitch at the game came as a surprise to the teams, who hadn’t scheduled him to throw the ball on that day.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Reportedly, Trump was upset that Dr. Anthony Fauci was invited to open the Nationals’ season that he directed his team to make good on a standing offer with the New York team to take the mound.