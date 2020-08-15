Marona Tanner Displays Her Enviable Figure In A Revealing Sequined Dress On Instagram

Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner went online on Saturday, August 15, and treated her fans to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Marona rocked a glamorous black outfit that perfectly accentuated her physique. The dress consisted of a sequined fabric, a one-shoulder crop top that featured a thin strap, and a low-cut neckline. As a result, Marona showed off a glimpse of her cleavage. The tiny ensemble also drew attention toward her taut stomach and slender waist.

She teamed the top with a sarong-style skirt, one which included a slit through which she showed off her sexy thighs.

Marona wore her brunette hair in a sleek bun. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

The shoot took place against the backdrop of some red-colored leaves. To pose, she raised her arms above her head and touched her hair, slightly bent her leg to expose her thighs, lifted her chin, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Hot Miami Styles. Using a hashtag, she also revealed that she dressed up for a date night.

Within four hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 6,300 likes. In addition to that, several of Marona’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 290 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“Oh wow, you look absolutely gorgeous, beauty queen!!” one of her fans commented.

“Damn!!! You’re absolutely beautiful, gorgeous, and stunning. I think you’re a true angel, a princess and a goddess,” another admirer chimed in, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful woman on Instagram par none!!” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you look so hot, babe! Please upload pics in a bikini too!!” a fourth user requested.

In response, Marona wrote that she does not do bikini shoots.

Other users posted words and phrases like “divine beauty,” “marry me,” and “definition of perfection,” to express their admiration for Marona.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Loreena Harress and Casey Fleyshman.

Marona posts her stylish photographs on the photo-sharing website almost every day. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she uploaded a set of pictures on August 6 in which she rocked a skintight black outfit to show off an ample amount of cleavage.