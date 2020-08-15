Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In A Fishnet Swimsuit: ‘Let Me Feel You’

Alessandra Ambrosio sparked an intense frenzy among her 10.2 million fans when she took to Instagram over the weekend. The supermodel looked smoking hot in a skintight fishnet swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

Now only was the Brazilian model clad in some scandalous swimwear, but she piqued the interest of her fans with her rather suggestive caption. She quoted some lyrics from “Ride It” by Jay Sean to accompany her multi-slide post.

The 39-year-old wore a fishnet bodysuit that had a thicker fabric over the bust and booty area. The swimwear had a high neckline, long sleeves, and exposed her legs. The gauzy material stretched over her incredible body and teased her curvaceous outline. The swimsuit barely covered Alessandra’s booty and showed off her lean thighs. It also revealed the deep tan lines across her thighs.

Alessandra’s mane was wet, messy, and casually tousled as she lay upon the white sand. Wisps of her hair framed her stunning face and added a textural dimension to the shot. She wore earrings and a heavy linked chain to complete the look.

Alessandra chose an idyllic location for the photographs. In the blurry background, the sea faded into the green horizon. The peachy tones of the sky suggested a soft sunset and that night was about to fall. In the foreground, a few bits of seaweed were scattered on the ground.

In the first photo, the Victoria’s Secret model posed by lying on her hip and angling her chest to face the ground. She positioned her elbow into the ground and cupped her face with her right hand. A few grains of sand dusted her legs, hands, and even the sexy swimsuit. Alessandra parted her lips and looked directly at the camera provocatively.

The celebrity showed off her stunning looks in the final shot. Damp tendrils of her dark hair floated about her face yet she kept her gaze on the lens. She locked her eyes on the camera and slightly parted her lips while burying her sandy hand in the nape of her neck.

Alessandra’s fans loved the offering and showered her with compliments and likes soon after she posted the snaps.

“You are so unbelievably beautiful, have you been to Canada?” one fan wanted to know.

“This picture has killed everything,” another devotee enthused and followed the comment with flame and heart emoji.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical and paid Alessandra a huge compliment.

“You’re absolutely perfect. Greatest supermodel of all time!”

It appears as if Alessandra is currently on a soaking wet trend. The Inquisitr recently reported that the supermodel got soaked and topless for a risqué snap.

As for this particular image, it has already garnered more than 137,000 likes and close to 800 comments since she posted it on Saturday morning.