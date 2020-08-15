Brit Manuela Stuns In White Cropped Tank Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

On Saturday, August 15, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of stunning snaps with her 983,000 Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 26-year-old posed outside on what appeared to be a patio in front of a building and gorgeous green foliage. She opted to wear a cropped white tank top that offered her fans a glimpse of her toned midsection. She paired the top with dark-wash, figure-hugging jeans, which accentuated her lean legs. Brit also sported silver hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, and a pair of tennis shoes from the footwear company, AVRE.

For the photoshoot, the brunette beauty wore her long wavy hair down.

In the first image, she sat on outdoor furniture with a light gray cushion. She hugged one of her knees to her chest and place her foot on what appears to be a wooden table. Brit rested her head on her hand and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting up straighter. The third shot showed her adjusting her tennis shoes. She propped up her head with her hand and focused her attention back on the photographer in the final snap.

In the caption, Brit advertised for AVRE, by tagging the company and listing the supposed benefits of the brand’s “eco friendly shoes.”

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look so gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So perfect babe,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“Girl you are an actual angel you know that?” remarked another admirer.

“How are you so beautiful tho [sic],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Brit graciously responded to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing video, in which she rocked a skimpy orange swimsuit while rubbing tanning oil on her stomach and thigh. That post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.